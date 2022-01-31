Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in GreenSky by 222,844.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 in the last ninety days. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.41.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. GreenSky’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

