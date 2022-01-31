Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Genesco worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $960,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $337,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.11. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.