Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,432 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of StoneMor worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axar Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of StoneMor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,633,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneMor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,393,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 302,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneMor by 1,147.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneMor by 35.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 319,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in StoneMor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneMor alerts:

NYSE:STON opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.13. StoneMor Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.30 million during the quarter.

StoneMor Profile

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.