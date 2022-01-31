Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,291 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in Epizyme by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 9.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

EPZM opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

