Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STFC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $431,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock worth $12,255,566. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

