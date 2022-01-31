Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,734 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $153.35 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.05 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.26 and its 200 day moving average is $163.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

