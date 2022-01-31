Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 41.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $598.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

