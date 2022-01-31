Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 236,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Invacare worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invacare by 1,297.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,912 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Invacare in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,112,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invacare by 48.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 151.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 320,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the second quarter worth approximately $948,000.

NYSE:IVC opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

IVC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

