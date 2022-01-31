Deutsche Bank AG Sells 202,004 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202,004 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in TransAlta by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 258,366 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 24.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 190,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 32.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 104,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.