Deutsche Bank AG Sells 629 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 804,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 153,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 145,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 487,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 127,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 123,674 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.57. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). The firm had revenue of $149.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

