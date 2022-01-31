Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,650 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,103.57 ($55.36).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,697.50 ($49.89) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,887.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The firm has a market cap of £86.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.13) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,157.31). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

