Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $100.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.63. 19,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

