Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 590

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 890 ($12.01) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $38.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

