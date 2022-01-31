Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €340.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €345.00 ($392.05) to €340.00 ($386.36) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.00.

ADDYY opened at $132.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. adidas has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in adidas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in adidas by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

