Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $121.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 393,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,847. The firm has a market cap of $156.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,499 shares of company stock worth $28,197,243 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

