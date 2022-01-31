Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $127.00.

1/20/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $146.00.

1/3/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $122.00.

12/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the past year period (+139.5% versus +91.2%). It focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling in the lucrative Permian Basin. Over the years, Diamondback's buyouts of Energen, Ajax and QEP, totalling more than $12 billion, have strengthened its Permian position and growth prospects along with offering the firm with synergy benefits. The company’s substantial ownership interest in infrastructure spin-off Rattler Midstream provides it with a steady and growing revenue stream. However, Diamondback’s high leverage restricts its financial flexibility, while the volatility associated with oil price is a constant threat. Consequently, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

12/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $148.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.16. 2,419,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,084. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $134.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

