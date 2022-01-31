Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Update

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DATI remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Monday. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is engaged in the business of building and developing a public accelerator-incubator (PAI). The firm operates as a PAI, which involves consulting, investing, developing, and acquiring disruptive innovations that either contribute to the PAI Ecosystem, solve problems, or create social impact locally, domestically, and internationally through its platform.

