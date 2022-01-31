digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

digitiliti stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. digitiliti has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc engages in the development and provision of archiving and information management technologies. The company was founded on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Marysville, WA.

