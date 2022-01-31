Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $124.06

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $124.06, but opened at $120.96. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $122.52, with a volume of 9,907 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

