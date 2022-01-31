DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $25.99 on Monday. DLocal has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

