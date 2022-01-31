dMY Technology Group Inc VI (NYSE:DMYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group Inc VI (NYSE:DMYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE DMYS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.74. 22,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,361. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83. dMY Technology Group Inc VI has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

About dMY Technology Group Inc VI

dMY Technology Group Inc VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. dMY Technology Group Inc VI is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

