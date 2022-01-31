Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 381.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $604,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after acquiring an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264 in the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $86.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.