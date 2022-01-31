DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 20,777 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $103.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion and a PE ratio of -28.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.71.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

