dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.91) to GBX 230 ($3.10) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DOTD opened at GBX 142.80 ($1.93) on Thursday. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.99). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of £426.66 million and a P/E ratio of 40.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 0.86 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

