Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $121.73 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

