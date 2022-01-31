Dowling & Yahnke LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 872,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.81% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,243,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000.

Shares of DFIV opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

