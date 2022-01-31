Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.82. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 903 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $362.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

