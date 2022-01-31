Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 209,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 387.0 days.
DRETF opened at $18.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.