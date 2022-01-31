Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 209,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 387.0 days.

DRETF opened at $18.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.68.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

