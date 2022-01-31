Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Short Interest Update

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Duddell Street Acquisition news, insider Millennium Management Llc acquired 30,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $304,355.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 34,252 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 104.3% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSAC stock remained flat at $$9.90 on Monday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,228. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

About Duddell Street Acquisition

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

