DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.