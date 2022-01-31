Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Up 71.3% in January

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the December 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.79 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

