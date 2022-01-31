e-Money Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, e-Money has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $17.87 million and $633,943.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.46 or 0.06823964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,177.46 or 0.99588454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00051876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052690 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

