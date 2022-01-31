E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on E.On from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,751. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

