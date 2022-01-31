Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $154.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.