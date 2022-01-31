Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,486,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE MSGE opened at $68.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

