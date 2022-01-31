Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,361 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,397,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,596,000 after purchasing an additional 127,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,046 shares of company stock worth $668,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $132.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average is $150.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $177.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

