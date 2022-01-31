Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after buying an additional 312,838 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,505,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,788,000 after purchasing an additional 194,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aramark by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,563,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aramark by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of ARMK opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

