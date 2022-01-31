Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

