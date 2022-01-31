Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,292,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,800 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 185,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 169,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,224 shares during the period.

Shares of COPX opened at $36.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

