Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,734,000 after purchasing an additional 545,291 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,759,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,653,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $75.16 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01.

