Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:EYE opened at GBX 597.50 ($8.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £155.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,987.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 620.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567.80. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 675 ($9.11).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

