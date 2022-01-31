Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON:EYE opened at GBX 597.50 ($8.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £155.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,987.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 620.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567.80. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 675 ($9.11).
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
