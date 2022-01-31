eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 172,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,939. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $70.39.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

