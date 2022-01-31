Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.76.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.