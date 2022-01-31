Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ELMUF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elisa Oyj from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

ELMUF opened at $57.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.