Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Update

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elliott Opportunity II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Elliott Opportunity II worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOCW stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. Elliott Opportunity II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

