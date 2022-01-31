Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,480 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of Emerald worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 1,186.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 206.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 31,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 86.06% and a negative net margin of 110.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter.

In other Emerald news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $99,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

