Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 202 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 642,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $130.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $145.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

