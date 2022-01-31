Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Raymond James by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Raymond James by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 494,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 153,721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 63,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,163,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $104.09 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

