Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $382.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.55 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

