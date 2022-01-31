Empirical Finance LLC Buys Shares of 8,168 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR opened at $27.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 313.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,436,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,919,711. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.